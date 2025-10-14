Who is HSTikkyTokky and why has he been arrested?

TikTok personality HSTikkyTokky has been arrested for alleged driving offences, nearly a year after going on the run from police.

The online influencer, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, was wanted by Surrey Police after failing to appear in court. His court date followed a crash in March 2024 involving a McLaren in Virginia Water, Surrey.

Police said the driver left the scene after the incident, prompting an appeal for information at the time.

Since then, Sullivan has continued to post content on social media while overseas.

In a statement issued on Monday (13 October), Surrey Police said: "A 24-year-old man from Hutton, Essex, was arrested on Friday for failing to appear at court for dangerous driving.

"He appeared at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Saturday and has been remanded ahead of a further court appearance at Staines Magistrates' Court on Tuesday."





Who is HSTikkyTokky?

Harrison Sullivan, better known online as HSTikkyTokky, is a 24-year-old British TikTok creator who rose to fame through fitness content and controversial comments.

He first gained attention by posting workout clips, before pivoting to flaunting a luxury lifestyle, often filming in places like Dubai, Qatar, and Marbella.

Alongside his rapid rise in popularity, Sullivan has also stirred controversy for derogatory remarks about women.

He also sparked backlash after saying he would disown his son if he were gay, later defending the comment as "not homophobic" and stating that he "has a gay mate".

Recently, TikTok has been flooded with AI-generated deepfake clips of Sullivan – similar to those circulating of Jake Paul – depicting him in makeup tutorials and portraying him as a gay man.

Addressing the fake content during one of his livestreams, Sullivan said he’s "not happy" about the deepfakes.

"I’ve seen people trying to get clout and clips off of my name. It is actually defamation at this point. I’m actually taking it there," he claimed.





What are the charges?

The court confirmed that Harrison Sullivan is facing multiple allegations, including not stopping at the scene of a collision, using a mobile phone while behind the wheel, and driving without valid third-party insurance.





Is HSTikkyTokky doing a documentary with Louis Theroux?

Earlier this year, Harrison Sullivan was seen filming with British journalist Louis Theroux, sparking speculation about a possible documentary. He frequently shared behind-the-scenes clips with a full camera crew, fuelling rumours online.

Although the BBC has stated it is not involved in the project, Sullivan hinted in a video that the film will focus on "masculine influencers," though he suspects it could be a "hit piece" aimed at him.

Indy100 reached out to Surrey Police for comment

