The Fabrizio Romano football transfer TikTok trend explained

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano is synonymous with the world of transfer news and updates and has become a powerhouse in his own right.

The Italian reporter has more than 19m followers on Facebook, more than 21m on X / Twitter and more than 31m on Instagram with fans and even those in football hanging on his every update to find out the latest.

If a club is making a transfer, the Italian reporter is usually among the very first to announce it and confirm any deals that are imminent with his famous line "here we go!"

With Romano becoming more and more well-known across the world, and content creators and fans seemingly keen to get a slice of the action, his catchphrase has sparked a TikTok trend.

TikTokers have been posting their own transfer updates on the social media platform but instead of saying "here we go", they've been saying their own variant of it.

Some of the ones to feature so far are "there we produce", "there we arrive", "here we skedaddle", "there we advance" and "there we land".

@vfxgoat Who is the goat of Fabrizio clones 🤣 #fabrizioromano #football #thereweland

Speaking on an episode of The Rest is Football podcast in September 2023, Romano revealed because he's now built such a following, he regularly gets calls from players and agents trying to make moves happen.

"Now with Instagram, it's easier [to speak with players] so a lot of players are directly testing it, or I'm testing them too sometimes, to ask information," he said.

"Sometimes, they tell me 'please can you say something about me because I want to leave the club'.

"It feels strange to me but sometimes big names text me and they want to receive information or share information so this is the new read of the transfer market probably.

"Everything I'm doing is always in good faith, I'm never going to create a problem to help someone or try to get some player out of the club.

"This is something I would never do, if you start doing this one time, it's the end of your job in the transfer market industry."

Romano also said he has to wade through a lot of interactions he gets to try and dissect what is real and what is not.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.