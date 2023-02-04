FedEx employee fired after being filmed making racist comments

FedEx has fired one of their workers whose racist rant at a customer went viral on TikTok.

The delivery company described the employee's actions as "unacceptable" and "contrary to the professionalism" expected of its workers, in a statement to Insider.

In the footage posted on Tuesday (January 31) by influencer Karla De La Torre or "Karleshion" who has 10 million TikTok followers, appeared to be in the midst of an argument with the unidentified worker who carried a large package from a FedEx truck.

The worker asked De La Torre for help in moving the boxes being delivered to her as she put the package onto the front yard grass and tells the creator to get them.

During the exchange which has now over 28.2 million views, the creator replied in Spanish which is when the FedEx worker can be heard shouting in response "go back to your country" and "this is America."





“This behaviour is unacceptable and contrary to the professionalism demonstrated by service providers in safely and reliably delivering millions of packages every day,” a spokesperson for FedEx Ground told Insider.



Since going viral, the now-former FedEx worker made a TikTok post on Wednesday under the handle @annessa222.

“I ended up saying a racist comment and I’m deeply sorry,” she said in the video.

“I wanna deeply apologise to Karla and her family because I shouldn’t have acted like that."

She claimed that the reason the pair were arguing in the video was because De La Torre accused her of breaking her package.

FedEx also confirmed that the employee in the viral video has since been fired.

“FedEx Ground expects the highest levels of conduct from service providers, and we can confirm that this individual is no longer providing service,” the statement to Insider concluded.

