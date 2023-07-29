Influencer praised after refusing to give up her first class plane seat to child

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after another passenger asked her to move seats on a flight so she could be closer to her child.

Sabra, a pharmacist and content creator based in Seattle, posted a short clip from a recent flight she took where she flew from the Pacific Northwest to Paris.

In the 6-second video posted to Sabra's TikTok, she films herself in her first class seat with the text overlay reading: "POV: Flight agent asks me if I want to give up my 1A seat so a child sits with their family."

In the popular audio used in the TikTok you hear the phrase "girl, f**k them kids and f**k you too".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The TikTok has been viewed over 9 million times, and has over 800,000 likes.

@lifewithdrsabra That’s a no from me dawg 🤣 would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, i am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13.

In the caption of the video, Sabra asked her viewers if they would have given up their seat, but many agreed with Sabra.

"Good for you! If they wanted their kid next to them they should've booked adjacent seats," one user commented.

Even parents were agreeing with Sabra with one mum commenting "as a parent that's up to me to make sure my family sit together not at the expense of someone else, I would never dare ask someone to move."

"Nope, cause, as a mom, it's a parents responsibility to plan ahead. Just travelled to Europe for 1.5 moths with my toddler and no one had to move," added another.

One user suggested that passengers do it deliberately: "I wonder if some families actually on purpose buy the cheapest tickets, to plan to ask someone for their seat 'I got kids, pls move'".

Sabra also added that the family "ended up finding a solution so no, I am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.