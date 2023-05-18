Adam Warlock in the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie has become an instant meme

With the power of social media, the most unsuspecting moments have the ability to become a worldwide internet meme in the blink of an eye and that is certainly what happened with the emergence of the 'Flying Adam Warlock' meme from the new Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Flying Adam Warlock makes reference to a video that comes from the 2023 film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It shows the fictional character Adam Warlock, played by British actor Will Poulter, flying towards the camera in the direction of the viewers.

It is the first scene that Warlock’s character appears in and he makes quite the entrance, gradually flying close to the camera while the Heart song Crazy on You plays in the background.

The scene became an instant meme and was used widely on TikTok as a video format to which users would add their own text overlay for some amusing meme content.

According to Know Your Meme, the earliest iteration emerged on YouTube and was shared by the account Smashzilla. It featured the video of Warlock, while text over the top read, “Me on the way to your mom’s house”.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Adam Warlock (First appearance) Meme | smashzilla memes 188 www.youtube.com





Since it first appeared, the format has exploded across platforms like TikTok. One clip that has been viewed over 2.6 million times had text overlay reading: “Mum: ‘Just be home by 10pm’. Me at 2am:”





Others even attempted to recreate the Flying Adam Warlock meme themselves. In one video with 1.2 million views, a guy could be seen lying on a longboard and rolling towards the camera resembling the original clip.

@dankusama0.0 Right on time 😎 #fyp #fypシ #fypage #foryoupage #foryou #real #relatable #meme #memes #humour #haha #hehe #funnyvideo #gym #gymtok #gymrat #gymbro #gymmeme #gymmemes #guardiansofthegalaxy #adamwarlock #humour #gymlife #fitness #fittok #marvel

One TikToker replied: “This COULD be Adam Warlock.”

