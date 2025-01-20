A groom couldn't help but cry after he heard a heartwarming message from his three-year-old daughter before tying the knot.

Elliot Gwilliam wiped away his tears as he heard the message his daughter Evie recorded before his bride, Emma Beddow, walked down the aisle in the chapel at Hawkstone Hall Hotel & Gardens in Marchamley, England on December 28.

As he was waiting for the big moment, the 34-year-old couldn't contain his emotions when he heard Eve's voice who had some lovely words to say to her parents ahead of their big day - a surprise arranged by Emma and filmed by Owen Bloor of JOL Videography.

"Hello Daddy, it's me, Evie," the youngster began as Elliot welled up and wiped his tears away with a tissue.

“I'm walking down the aisle and will be with you now because you're going to marry my mummy - and she looks beautiful," the little girl said, before adding: "Like me!

"We love you so so much, to the moon and back. Love you lots and lots, like Jelly Tots. See you in a minute. See ya, don't wanna be ya. You see alligator," she cheekily added.

The Grooms daughter leaves him a beautiful message before she and her mummy walk down the aisle!

Since the video was posted to TikTok, it has gone viral with over 90.6m views.

One person wrote: "The accent is killer I'm sobbing".

"This sounds straight from a movie scene," another person said.

Someone else added: "It’s the 'lots and lots like jelly tots' that broke me. Even though I have no clue what jelly tot is."

"The wife wasn’t taking no chances, she made sure that man would cry when she walked down the aisle," a fourth person commented.

