JLo marries Ben Affleck in Vegas and immediately changes name

Jennifer Lopez has shared that she has legally changed her name since tying the knot with Ben Affleck in a Vegas drive-through wedding.

She signed a letter on fan site, On The JLo, as "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck", confirming speculation she would take the actor's name.

'Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient,' she wrote in her post.

20 years after first being engaged and three months after their second engagement the pair had a 'fun' and 'casual' wedding at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel.

