All the best 2024 TikTok viral Halloween costumes

The spookiest day of the year is finally here, and Halloween celebrations are taking place all over the world.

Each year, people post their most creative and niche Halloween costumes online and some even go viral on TikTok - and no doubt give a lot of us some inspo for next year.

From TV cartoon shows from our childhood to our favourite teen movies and iconic pop culture figures, everyone pulls out all the stops for the occasion.

Here is a round-up of the most creative and niche Halloween costumes that have gone viral on TikTok this year.

Phineas and Ferb

Bringing some true Disney Channel nostalgia, this group of friends got crafty with their Phineas and Ferb costumes - and it wasn't just the two inventive brothers as others also dressed up as Dr Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Perry the Platypus.

The outfits even got the stamp of approval from the show's co-creator and the voice of Doofenshmirtz, Dan Povenmire who commented: "I couldn’t be more proud".

@samcastilllo Ferb convincing the gang to go out on a friday night 😂 #halloweencostume #phineasandferb #halloweenideas #fyp #paratii #fridaynight #baddies #costumeideas @Alex @iviifleitess_





Bumper and Donald from Pitch Perfect

Proving that the 2012 acapella movie still has a chokehold on the internet to this day, these two channelled the Barden Treblemakers with the help of a hoodie, wig and red cup - and also had the (pitch) perfect backdrop to recreate their iconic scene.





@always_ansleyxo Bumper and Donalddd. Gettin’ it #pitchperfect #treblemakers #bumperanddonald #halloween





Edward and Jacob from Twilight

Let's be honest, Twilight has a place in all of our tween hearts - and this group of friends went all out with their costumes based on the famous vampire franchise.



What better way to capture Edward Cullen's sparkle than adding sticker jewels on the face? While a fake abs shirt was the perfect costume for the seemingly always topless Jacob Black.

Are you Team Edward or Team Jacob?









Georgia from Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging

Have we time-travelled back to 2008? Nope, but this olive costume outfit from the teen rom-com remains just as iconic as it was 16 years ago.

While Georgia was embarrassed for turning up to a party as an olive, we all love the commitment - so much so, that fans of the film have recreated it for Halloween.

In this clip, the TikToker recreated the scene from the film where olive Georgia runs home from the party to the tune of Scouting For Girls' She's So Lovely.





@livipurcelll Praying this goes viral so I’m not the ick 😂🫒 Huge thank u to @Easeldoesit for this masterpiece 🖌️🎨 #fyp #foru #forupage #angus #angusthongandperfectsnoging #halloween #olive #dressup #costume #halloweencostume #fashion #happyhalloween #fypシ゚ #scoutingforgirls #scouting #halloween2021 #fancydress #viral #explore #trend #trending #alixearle #mollymaehague #painting #design #designtok #funnycostumes #itgirl #hololive #costumeideas #costume #costumes #homemade #stuffedolive #viralvideos #meme #payoffdebt #influencer #makeupartistcheck #clothingbrand #haul #zara





X Factor Harry Styles

While Harry Styles is known as a style icon these days, One Direction fans are bringing back a true fashion deep cut of his in the form of the outfit he wore when he first performed with his bandmates at Judge's Houses on X Factor.

With the floppy long hair, long scarf, and the cropped pant leg, it's a great last-minute costume for 1D fans.





@cornisgross ignore the pant leg 🙈 i miss baby 1D sm 😔 #onedirection#1d#halloween#halloweencostume#fart#lgbtq#lesbian#fyp#backflip#car





Pixie Lott dresses as an Aperol Spritz

If in doubt, dress up as everyone's favourite summer drink - and that's exactly what Pixie Lott did this Halloween, as clips and photos of the singer walking the streets of London went viral online.

@luxmarga Pixie Lott in London





Peggy from Camp Rock

Another Disney Channel favourite, but rather than going as something obvious like Shane Grey or Mitchy Torres, one person went viral for dressing up as Camp Rock Final Jam winner Peggy Warburton.

Wearing a bandana in her hair, dangly earrings, a flowy top and jeans with a guitar in hand, this person went viral for jamming out to the character's song Here I Am.





@emeryhoneys “whos marget dupree?” “i am” LMAO #camprock #halloween





Beekeepers with a baby bee

A truly adorable family Halloween costume that has gone viral is two parents dressing up as beekeepers with their baby in a bumblebee costume.

"Abzzzzzzzolutly adorable," one viewer commented.

@allisonbickerstaff The beekeepers & their bumblebee 🐝🍯🌻 #costumeideas #halloweencostume





Shrek, Donkey and Puss in Boots

One of the internet's favourite film franchises to meme or reference is Shrek, so of course this would make the list - especially since Shrek 5 is reportedly in the works and is expected to be released in July 2026.

This trio went viral for their on-point costumes and the hilarious use of the viral X Factor "Clique" sound.









Claudia Winkleman

A true British legend, presenter Claudia Winkleman inspired a lot of Halloween costumes this year as people donned a long-fringed wig, fake tan and black eye makeup.

Some even added a cloak that she wears as a presenter of The Traitors, while on TikTok people have been posting videos of their Claudia costumes to the sounds of her presenting the BBC Show as well as her Head & Shoulders advert.





@chloe_farquharx Erm let me be claudia winkleman😢😔#claudiawinkleman #claidiawinklemancostume #halloweencostume #halloween2024 #letsdresscute #halloween #funny #fyp #chloe_farquharx









SpongeBob Squarepants and the gang

This family were committed to dressing up as the characters from SpongeBob Squarepants - even the dog got involved with a shell on its back as Gary the Snail.

They dressed themselves as the "Underwater Clique" as they used the viral X Factor sound to show off their complete looks.





@ginnythecanecorso The Underwater Clique #halloween #spongebob #diy









