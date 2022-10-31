These were the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022

The best thing about Halloween is the costumes, and this year A-Listers didn't let us down with their spooky looks.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Diddy, Lizzo, and Machine Gun Kelly all took it to the max, giving us enough inspiration for the next ten Halloweens to come, at least.

Lizzo went for a slightly less scary option by dressing as Marge Simpson from The Simpsons, while Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox reimagined themselves as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

