The 'Hear Me Out' TikTok trend explained

Keeping on top of TikTok trends can feel like a full-time job at times, but the “Hear Me Out” trend is one of the best new ones to keep an eye out for.

What is it? Well, simply put, it’s a way of declaring an unlikely crush – human or otherwise...

There are more than 203,000 posts with the #hearmeout hashtag on TikTok, with a combined 2.5 billion views.

People posting using the hashtag are posting about their unlikely romantic feelings, with film characters often the focus of their unexpected attractions.

Basically, it’s a safe space for people to declare their weird crushes, and one account doing exactly that is @jessycarenee who posted a long video about characters such as Pennywise and Shadow the Hedgehog.

A similar video from content creator @notmoneyyca featured a succession of similarly strange crushes including Gill from Finding Nemo and Nick Wilde from Zootopia – an animated fish and fox, respectively.

People in the comments section were quick to chime in with their own odd crushes, with one writing: “I saw someone that posted Xenomorph [from Alien]. THAT'S a hear me out.”

“My hear me out is Rumpelstiltskin from Once Upon a Time,” another said.

“My craziest hear me out is the Hudson hornet from pixar cars, I know, it's pretty bad. don't judge me, I'm sorry,” one more admitted.

It’s the latest trend to take over TikTok after the tiny portion experiment put relationships to the test recently.

Trends and memes tend to spread on TikTok very fast, with the “All that work and what did it get me” trend also becoming a recent favourite among the mostly Gen Z users.

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, the chances are you will have seen the sad hamster meme appearing in videos too.

