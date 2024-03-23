What is the 'tiny portion' relationship test TikTok trend?

There's a new trend making waves on TikTok, and this time it's putting relationships to the test. Enter the tiny portion experiment.

TikTokers have been racking up millions of views by simply testing their partner's reaction to not having enough food on their plate.

The clips generally show couples sitting down for dinner, with the woman's portion being significantly smaller to their partner's.

One TikTok from couple Andy and Michelle (@andy.and.michelle) has been dubbed the "biggest green flag ever."

"Babe. What is that?" he asked. "Why do you have so little? That’s like five percent of what I have."

"That's all we had left," Michelle responded, prompting her boyfriend to switch their plates around.

"You eat to your heart's content," he told her. "You eat until you're full, you're full after two to three bites. Eat as much as you want and then I'll have yours."

The comments were soon flooded with hundreds of fellow TikTokers.

"You guys are so cute that’s such a green flag," one wrote, while another added: "This is how you know you married the right guy."

@andy.and.michelle He didn’t think twice about it 😭 IB: @Izzyandlooney #andyandmichelle #couple #Relationship #relatable

Elsewhere on TikTok, some clips backfired with some users not getting their desired reaction.



Over on Maya and Carter's page, Carter simply responded "okay," before tucking into his food, leaving Maya visibly shocked.

Many viewers highlighted that she slipped up on the test by suggesting she wasn't too hungry.



"'It's fine I'm not hungry' implies you gave yourself enough food to keep you full," one person highlighted.

Another wrote: "Girl you just had to say 'that's all we had left' NOT that you were not hungry, that changed the order of things."

