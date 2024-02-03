​Pizza chef tears apart heart-shaped pizza after finding out it was ordered by her ex

A worker at a pizza restaurant has gone viral for cutting up a heart-shaped pizza when she discovered it was ordered by her ex.

In the 13-second video, it shows the worker using a pizza cutter to chop up the pizza as the context was explained in the on-screen text caption - "The moment I found out the person who ordered a heart-shaped pizza for Valentine’s Day was my ex."

The clip was posted by Pizzana (@pizzana_la), an establishment recognised for "consciously sourced toppings which blend the traditional with the unexpected," and has locations all over Southern California.

"Heart-break pizza anyone?" the caption read.

Since sharing this clip, it has received 3.9m views on TikTok and has sparked a debate in the comments section.

Some people disagreed with the worker destroying the pizza her ex ordered, and called the move "petty."

One person said: "And that's on immaturity. you both moved on from each other just because it was toxic between you two doesn't mean you BOTH don't deserve better. he is clearly doing better and so are you so stop."

Someone else added: "Never supporting this business."

"Y’all can’t just forget about people and move on yall gotta be petty for the rest of y’all’s life," another person commented.

However, there were also comments that supported the actions of the worker - and they even had suggestions of their own on how to mess up the pizza.

One person wrote: "The fact he got a pizza there feels targeted lmaoooo."

"Should have taken a bite, out the middle, and put it back on the pizza..." another person said.

Someone else added: "I would have cut it in the middle like it was broken."

This video was previously posted last year and received 21.6m views - but with Valentine's Day coming up, it's perhaps it's a warning to that particular ex not to order again...

