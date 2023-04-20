How to do the 'Hole in the Floor' trend on TikTok

TikTok is full of fun filters to play around with, and the latest one that has become popular creates a hole in their floor - and it looks pretty realistic.

As part of the trend, people have been filming their floors, where a jagged-shaped hole appears showing an aerial view of a town underneath.

(So not an ideal filter for those who hate heights - or even just the illusion of it).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

What's more, people have figured that it's not just a filter to look at as some have "stepped" or "jumped" into the hole by tapping the screen and which then shows the point of view of falling from a great height and the aerial view of this.

People have shared their thoughts on the interesting TikTok filter where some expressed that it looked too realistic for them.

One person said: "My anxiety could never lol."

"This is the dream that jolts me awake," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This is a reoccurring nightmare of mine."

"My fear of heights can never do this," a fourth person commented.

If you're looking to try the "Hole in the Floor" TikTok filter, here is how:

Open TikTok

To search, press the magnifying glass in the top-right-hand corner

Enter the phrase "Hole in the Floor"

Click on a video where someone is using the filter and at the bottom left the filter name should be there.

Press this box for the filter to be applied when your camera is on

Record a TikTok with the filter.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.