Is the Hot Wheels Oceangate Titan sub toy real?

If you thought the endless stream of tasteless social media posts about the Titan sub had finally run dry, you’d sadly be mistaken.



TikTok, Facebook and Twitter remain awash with jokes, memes, and morbid questions about the Ocean Gate vessel, which claimed the lives of the five souls on board during a catastrophic journey down to the wreckage of the Titanic.

The latest trend, when it comes to the tragedy, involves an unlikely third party: Hot Wheels.

A search of “Ocean Gate Hot Wheels” on the popular apps throws up a number of images, purporting to show a miniature recreation of the submersible.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The special edition toy appears to come boxed in Hot Wheels-branded packaging, implying that you could pick up your own figurine online or from your favourite retailer.

Indeed, the prospect has appealed to a number of (dare we say, sick?) commentators, who have responded with clamours that they “need” to get their hands on one.

@iron.micro.garage In Memory Of the Titan Victims #hotwheels #mattel #oceangate #titan #titanic

The problem there is… the toy doesn’t exist.

Or, at least, not in a commercially available form and certainly not in any way endorsed by Hot Wheels, according to our research.

Instead, it seems to be the brainchild of 3D printing nerds with too much time on their hands and too little thought for the victims’ families.

One website is charging £3 for a design for a 3D printable model of the Titan. Meanwhile, TikTokers are touting their own digital versions, available to download in a JPEG format.

Other social media users have suggested that the widely shared, and deceptive, pictures of the “Ocean Gate Hot Wheels” sub were inspired by existing toys.

One such commentator posited that the sub bore an uncanny resemblance to a Minions “Grumobile”, from the film Despicable Me, which actually does exist in Hot Wheels form.





All we can say is, to anyone scouring the internet for their own Titan collectible, we recommend you get something else instead…

It’s called a life.

Need we remind you that five people lost their lives on that tiny submarine, and their loved-ones don’t appreciate your hideously tactless attempt at humour.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.