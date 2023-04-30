Woman left horrified after discovering that housemate had stolen her sex toy

A woman has gone viral after revealing her roommate allegedly stole her vibrator.

Max, who shared the horrifying ordeal on TikTok, has left viewers disturbed after claiming she discovered her sex toy in her roommate's bedroom.

In the video, Max, who lives in Miami, explains she spent a couple of nights at her parents’ home before returning home “later than usual” – which she says “surprised” her roommate.

The next morning, she goes to her bedside drawer only to discover her vibrator missing.

Confused, she searched her bedroom but couldn’t locate it.

She said: “I got this weird feeling. It’s always there, so how could it not be there when I haven’t been here.”

After 45 minutes of deliberating, she finally decides to check out her roommate’s room.

She said: “I go to her bedside drawer and open it – and my vibrator’s there.

“I think she must have the same brand, same colour…she must just have it, and mine just must be misplaced.

“I don’t think anyone could ever do anything like that.”

Max texts her friends and sister to share and one friend insists she take a picture of the vibrator, and put a dot of eyeliner on it so that if it gets returned, she’ll know for sure if it is hers.

When her roommate returned, Max left to give her a chance to return the vibrator.

She comes back and checks her bedside drawer – and lo and behold, the vibrator has found its way back.

@modmaxxx The story gets even crazier lol!!! Has this happened to anyone

The clip went viral on TikTok, racking up 2.4 million views and 178,000 likes.

User Madeleine said: “I’m SICK.”

“That is FOUL,” said Ellie.

Another user commented: “THAT HAPPENED TO ME!! Mine didn’t have any batteries at the time and then when I found it in her drawer there were BRAND new batteries.

Amalie Judd added: “This is legit insane.”

“This is so FOUL what an absolute violation,” Broida commented.

“How is this real?” another baffled viewer wrote.

Alyssa Clarke said: “This is traumatic.”

Max continued the tale in a follow-up video.

She said of the moment she discovered the returned vibrator: “I’m fully panicked.

“All I know is I don’t feel safe anymore – like who am I living with? I just wanted to get out of there.

“Part of the reason why I wanted to look in her room is there had been times where things had been missing like a piece of clothing but then it would return.

“In the back on my head I thought ‘is she wearing my skirts and other things’…so that’s why I had the feeling to go look.”

@modmaxxx Part 2!!!!! Keeps getting better

Max says she encountered the roommate and “tried to act normal” before leaving the home and panicking, wondering how long the roommate’s actions had been going on.

She ended up telling her parents what had happened and says her dad persuaded her to text and confront her.

Max asked for an explanation in the text.

She says: “So she [the roommate] replies and immediately tries to gaslight me and says ‘Wow Max that is so mean of you, that is so gross, how dare you accuse me of something like that’.”

Max sticks to her guns and finally the roommate responds and appears to blame her friends, saying she had guests over who “may have used it”.

Max insist she needs to leave for an hour while she packs her belongings to stay with a friend.

She said: “I felt honestly sick. She had no empathy, she was not sorry.”

Max decides to Google the roommate and says she found a website about her and her mother, claiming they had been charged for multiple offences, and a picture of the roommate with a stamp saying ‘Liar’ over it.

Max adds: “Now I’m like ‘Woah, who the hell have I been living with?’.”

@modmaxxx Part 3!!!!! LOL is this the craziest story youve ever heard

Max calls her parents again, who drive down the next day and insist they call the police to keep watch while they move her belongings out of the home.

She says six officers came and stayed while she cleared the home, and says she then sent a final text to the roommate to update her – to which she claims her response was: ‘You framed me, I’ve been thinking about it and you put it in my room because you wanted to break the lease early.’

Max added: “It was so spooky.”

She says she didn’t reply and has not spoken to her since, but was left rattled by the “crazy” experience.

