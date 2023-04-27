Influencer apologises for dressing up as stingray that killed Steve Irwin

An Australian influencer has caused a social media storm after planning on attending a fancy dress party dressed as a stingray that killed Steve Irwin.

In a since-deleted TikTok, Sophia Begg shared her divisive outfit choice for the "Aussie dress-up party in a duo costume”.

"They’re going as Steve Irwin, and I’m going as a stingray," Begg reportedly explained in a comment.

The 19-year-old soon apologised, claiming to love Irwin and would never do anything to disrespect his family intentionally.

"I just wanted to jump on here to clear up some things," she wrote on TikTok in a separate clip. "I love Steve Irwin and would never want to cause disrespect to his family or legacy.

"He is an iconic Aussie and no offence was meant by my costume. I have thought about and reflected on my costume, and I will not be wearing it, and apologise wholeheartedly to anyone who was offended by it, that definitely was not my intention. I apologise sincerely," she wrote.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

TikTok





Irwin, famously known as 'The Crocodile Hunter', sadly passed away in 2006 when a stingray pierced his chest multiple times.

The famous Australian zookeeper was a national treasure and adored by millions worldwide – so much so people insisted he should be the face on the Australian banknote.

Last year, a petition circulated online to try and make it happen.

"It's about time we paid [sic] our respects to the all-time greatest Australian bloke, Steve Irwin," Irwin fans Vincent Wu, Kirby Miles and Kyle Ryan wrote in his petition's blurb at the time.

"Let's make a change for something in the history of our country. It's been ten years without the Aussie icon and although he's been recognised in many ways I'd imagine we could all support the idea of going one step further (well deserved).

"With a list a mile long of all the good Steve had accomplished in our world let's show our appreciation to a great true blue Australian by putting Stephen 'Steve' Irwin on our country's currency."

The petition closed with a staggering 31,000 signatures, although no action was taken.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.