What will the Coronation abbreviation be? From 'Cory Bobs' to 'Chazzle Dazzle'

Brits are known for abbreviating words, and a royal occasion is no exception.

We only need to take a look back at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last year where everyone started to refer to the event as "Platty Joobs."

And so there's no doubt, the upcoming royal coronation of King Charles III will be abbreviated too in true British fashion.

It looks like it is already happening as TikTok user Joe Foster (@joeefoster) has come up with some abbreviated phrases – bringing us right back to the 'platty joobs' or 'platty jubes', coined by actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe last summer.



The video, captioned "i'm on my corribobs babe", has received 1.1million views, as the TikToker shares some humorous abbreviations Brits can use to refer to the Coronation.





@joeefoster i'm on my corribobs babes! #fyp #kingcoronation #coronation #comedy #british





Following on from this viral video, the language team at Atom Learning share these phrases and exactly how to pronounce them.

“Cory Bob”

Pronunciation- “Co-rrie Bob”

A spin on the classic phrase, “holy bob”, for "holiday" it is pretty much pronounced how it sounds and you can add an ‘s’ on the end.

An example of a sentence can be, “I am on my Cory bobs”.





“The Cory Nash”

Pronunciation- “Co-rrie Nay-sh”

This is a simple one that rolls off the tongue, following the platty joob vibe.

A lot easier for Southerners to grasp and may get a few funny looks if said up North.





“Chazzle Dazzle”

Pronunciation- “Chaz-el Daz-el"

If you are wondering how this is relevant, it can be used in a sentence to say, “What time does the chazzle dazzle start?”

Elsewhere, Brits abbreviating words has caused an uproar on TikTok, after Americans discovered that British people call Chinese takeaway food "a Chinese," something they do for different cuisines e.g. "going for an Italian," "going for an Indian," etc.

