King Charlies III's coronation ceremony will be held on Saturday 6 May, it has been announced.

Buckingham Palace said the date was chosen in consultation with the Government, the Church of England and the Royal Household, but no further details have been given on why it was picked. The Queen Consort will also be crowned alongside Charles.



"Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023," the Palace said.

"The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

"The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While King Charles III, heir to the throne since he was three, became the UK monarch the moment Queen Elizabeth II died, his coronation is planned to take place eight months after the Queen's death.

The elaborate ceremony will require months of detailed planning undertaken by the earl marshal.

It will be the first coronation in 70 years, after his mother was crowned on June 2 1953 – 16 months after her accession.

Getty Images

The May 6 date has sparked calls to be changed to the May bank holiday to mark the event, with several MPs saying it should be pushed back to give the country a long weekend.

Tory former Cabinet minister David Jones told the Daily Mail: “To combine the two events would be welcomed by the entire nation.



"It would make a very special memory for all of us."

His comments were echoed by former Labour frontbencher Khalid Mahmood, who said: “We can move the holiday back to the coronation weekend.

"We have a unique system with the monarchy and an independent parliament – I would back Britons having a three-day weekend to mark the occasion."

The Palace said the ceremony will be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry" and "reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future".

Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s Crown and blessed during the historic ceremony.

Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned Queen in 1937.

May 6 is also the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie – Charles’s grandson – who will turn four on the day.

Guest lists have yet to be confirmed for the spectacle, including whether or not Harry and Meghan will be invited or be able to travel from California to attend.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

