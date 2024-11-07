TikTok users can't get over futuristic Korean fast-food chain 'living in 2050'

Sometimes you just want some alone time and aren't feeling social - and one fast food chain dubbed "the McDonald's of Korea" has just the perfect setup for this.

Although there are McDonald's chains in South Korea, the country's biggest fast-food chain is called Lotteria which first started in Tokyo Japan in 1972 - two years before Maccies reached the UK.

In a recent viral TikTok, Lauren Wolfe (@laurenwolfe) demonstrated how Lotteria is bringing a futuristic customer experience.

Firstly, Lauren began by entering the sleek automatic glass door and down a red corridor, and she then headed to the self-service screens. She showed how she didn't need to interact with a single person to place and collect her food order, all thanks to technology.

The store the creator visited was Lotteria L7, the company's first unmanned "smart-store’" based Seoul suburb of Hongdae.

"The McDonald's of South Korea are living in 2050," she wrote in the video, and added in the caption: "sometimes it’s nice to have no human interaction".





@laurenwolfe sometimes it’s nice to have no human interaction #seoul #korea

During the clip, it showed Lauren tapping her order on the touch screen, she was then alerted with a sound that her food was ready to collect.

She then scanned her receipt bar code at the pickup box section where she then had to knock on the allocated numbered box which opened to reveal her order on the tray.

But that's not all, as there are also other cool features such as a vending machine to dispense a sauce of your choice, a self-serve drinks station and even a contactless machine that sterilises your hands once you have finished your meal.

Since sharing the chain's technology, Lauren's video went viral with over 14.8m views as people were blown away at how futuristic the store is.

One person wrote: "My introvert life want this."

"Immediately thought of spy kids when the food came anyone else," another person asked.

Someone else added: "Meanwhile I just want our Mcdonald's ice cream machine to work"

"To me, this is too cold, like I'm alone living and working in a space shuttle and have to eat like this... I would miss the human touch," a fourth person commented.

