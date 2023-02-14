Sad video of man in his empty restaurant creates huge influx of business

A daughter who was feeling sad about her parent's empty Vietnamese restaurant decided to take matters into her own hands and post a TikTok about it to boost business - and the internet proved how it can be a place for good.

Jennifer Le (@jennif3rle) posted a video on January 18, of her father as he stood behind the counter of his restaurant, Lee's Noodle House, in Santa Rosa, California, as he looked over empty tables and waited for customers to walk through the door.

"It makes me so sad to see my parents just wait for customers to walk through the door to eat at their Vietnamese restaurant," Le wrote in on-screen text.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In the caption she asked: "TikTok do your thing & help support my parents Vietnamese restaurant.

"My parents haven’t been having that many customers & been feeling stressed dealing with financial issues. If you want to check it out, they make delicious Vietnamese food."

@jennif3rle tiktok do your thing & help support my parents Vietnamese restaurant:( my parents haven’t been having that many customers & been feeling stressed dealing with financial issues. if you want to check it out, they make delicious vietnamese food:) 1010 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 #fyp #vietnamesefood #restaurant

And TikTok certainly did it's thing as the video went viral with 1.2m views, as people in the local area pledged that they would visit the restaurant while others who live further afield interacted with the post by commenting their well wishes in a bid to "boost," the post - a TikTok theory that viewers believe improves views.

One person wrote: "ALGORITHM MAKE THIS MAN AS BUSY AS POSSIBLE!"

"I ate here 3 days a week when I was in Santa Rosa for a wine harvest season, the food is so special and your parents are so nice!" a previous customer said.

Someone else added: "I am in Santa Rosa and never heard of this place. Will visit this weekend!"

"I live far away but wishing you prosperity in your business. Commenting for algorithm," a fourth person commented.

Overwhelmed with the support, Le provided a response to her family's restaurant going viral, thanking everyone for their kind words and generosity.

"The amount of love & responses from the TikTok community has been insane!" she said in another post where she detailed how she's been helping and working with her parents at the restaurant for six years and will provide updates as she is currently back home from college.

@jennif3rle Replying to @matthwlewis the amount of love & responses from the TikTok community has been insane! also, thank you for the customers who have been coming for years too! the comment sections has brought my parents and i to tears🫶 we are so grateful for all the support, and for everyone who is coming out! we hope you can continue to spread the word for our small family business. my parents are the hardest workers i know, and i just want happiness & good health for them. please remember to be patient, as they are the only ones working! again, we are so thankful for everyone & hope you can help repost & follow us on ig: @leesnoodlehouse! #vietnamesefood #bayarea #santarosa #sonomacounty #pho #restaurant #fyp

"Also, thank you for the customers who have been coming for years too! the comment sections has brought my parents and i to tears we are so grateful for all the support, and for everyone who is coming out! we hope you can continue to spread the word for our small family business.

Le added: "My parents are the hardest workers I know, and I just want happiness & good health for them. Please remember to be patient, as they are the only ones working!"

It looks like business is booming at the restaurant as it's official Instagram page put out a notice saying that there may be longing waiting times as a result of an increase in customers for their small team of staff.





"We apologize for the inconvenience and we will try our best to provide the best service and food for everyone," the post read.

Speaking to local outlet ABC 7 News, Le revealed how since the pandemic, business has been "really slow," causing her parents to close the restaurant early.

On the video's viral success, she said: "I just didn't expect it to blow up. I just thought, 'oh a couple people will see it.'"

Meanwhile, Le's father described the "big difference," the viral TikTok has made to his business.

"A lot of people from the community come out and support us and I'm really thankful," he added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.