Man films moment he his fired from his job for 'saying his partner is pregnant'

A TikToker has racked up millions of views after posting a video of himself being laid off from his job – claiming that just the week before he’d told his employers that his girlfriend was expecting a baby.

Tommy, who goes by the username @inothungry, posted a screen recording of a video call he was on.

During the meeting, he was told that “the team has undergone a restructuring” and that his position was being “eliminated”.

The woman on the call assured him that the decision had nothing to do with the pregnancy.

“Your role has been eliminated and that is affected today,” he was told.

He was told it was a “difficult” decision to make for the company, before another woman on the call apologised for the timing.

@inothungry I got fired after telling my boss my girlfriend was pregnant. #fired

Since being posted earlier this year, the video has racked up close to 3 million views and attracted a lot of attention in the comments.

“Get an employment lawyer ASAP,” one wrote.

“This is a FANTASTIC example to not share too much of our personal life with our work. They're NOT our friends,” another said.

He followed up in the comments by writing: “I’ve been out of work for 7 months now and have no health insurance. Baby was born happy and healthy in August.”

While Tommy did not provide more information about what company he was working for at the time, he did release a follow-up statement toThe Daily Dot.

He said: “My girlfriend and I had only been dating for a few months when she got pregnant so it was very unexpected. I felt uncomfortable telling people about it for fear of judgement but I finally built up the courage to tell my boss.

“At that time we were required to work in the office one time per week but there were a bunch of people at the agency who were fully remote. I had a conversation with her while I was on [paid-time off]. In the conversation where I told her my girlfriend was pregnant, I told her I would have to move out of [New York] and work fully remote. She assured me it would be fine and I left the call feeling like my job was safe. The Monday morning when I got back from PTO is when I got fired.”

