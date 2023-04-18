Man 'kidnaps' his partner as part of 'traumatising' marriage proposal

A man went to the extreme length of staging a kidnap before proposing to his girlfriend and the internet is divided.

There are some frankly insane proposal stories out there, but perhaps one of the most unhinged came when Sydney man Adam Rizk arranged for his girlfriend Vanessa Moujalli to be fake kidnapped.

In a TikTok clip posted by Rizk’s sister, Moujalli could be seen travelling in a car with her family while in Lebanon when men in balaclavas approached the car holding fake guns.

A distressed Moujalli was heard telling the other passengers: “I’m not going with them. I told them I’ll give them whatever they want.”

After she was bundled into another car, a male behind the camera could be heard saying: “She’s going to f**king lose it.”

In the next part of the video, Moujalli was blindfolded in the back of another car before being walked to a beach as she shouted: “What’s happening?”

When the blindfold was removed, her partner was holding a bouquet of flowers, while a band began to play live music and dancers appeared as if from nowhere. Moujalli broke down in tears and Rizk got down on one knee and proposed.

In the comments, people questioned the thinking behind the “traumatising” proposal.

One person commented: “She's not crying cos he proposing.. she crying cause her life flashed before her eyes and she thought she was [dead].”

Another said: “He’d be divorced before I married him! Faakkkkk that.”

“Traumatising beyond words,” someone else added.

However, someone else wrote: “That’s the best thing I have ever seen hahahaha your man's a good man.”

Another TikToker said: “Best / creative proposal I’ve ever seen.”

