It's no secret that rent prices in the UK are becoming more and more ludicrous – no thanks to the cost of living crisis. So much so, that buying a property is completely out of the picture for many young professionals.

One man knows too well after performing a mini experiment online to compare prices between his current Manchester rent and a five-star luxury resort in Turkey.

Taking to TikTok, Josh Kerr (@joshkerr0) shared: "I’ve just found out it’s cheaper to live at a five-star all-inclusive resort than it is to live in Manchester."

Josh shared his search with 1.2 million viewers. He headed to the online travel company On the Beach and added in his dates for a 28-day stay.

On the filters, he applied 'all-inclusive' and set it to show 'lowest first'.

"Are you kidding? Five-star hotel as well. Hold luggage included, so they’re not going to include a stupid price on getting the hold luggage included. 20kg and fast-track security, what more could you want?"

"And I’m here living in rainy Manchester," he continued. "Look at this geezer, he’s got his umbrella out. I won’t need that in Turkey when I’m at a five-star resort."







@joshkerr0 HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE!? Yet again I ask myself why am I still in England? Its literally cheaper to live in a 5 star resort than it is to live in Manchester… #fyp





Josh seemingly put a whole new meaning to WFH, now translated to work from holiday.

The comments were soon flooded with enthused TikTokers, with one having his very own experience.

"I did this for £1,200 for 28 nights to Tenerife & Air BnB’d my gaff out and got about £950 back for the same month," they wrote.



Another joked: "Weathers doing my head in might F off to Turkey."

Meanwhile, a third shared her realities of living in Manchester, writing: "I paid £2000 PCM just rent on a 2-bed apartment in Manchester for 19 months it’s insane living in Manchester now."

