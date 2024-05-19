How Manchester United could win the Premier League

A Manchester United fan has posted a tongue-in-cheek, wild and elaborate way his club could beat everyone to the Premier League crown on May 19.

Heading into the final round of fixtures for the 2023/24 season, mathematically only Manchester City or Arsenal could win the title, with City heavy favourites to claim an unprecedented fourth league title in a row.

Manchester United sit in eighth position, 31 points off leaders City.

But TikToker mattyfc__ has posted a viral video detailing how the Red Devils could yet defy the odds (or any odds for that matter) and claim the crown.

@mattyfc__ Replying to @marco EPL CHAMPS 🤩 #manutd #premierleague #champs

"To pass Newcastle, it's simple, if you look at the points all that needs to happen is Newcastle lose, we win, we get 60 points and then pass them, see you later Newcastle," he said.

"To pass Chelsea, we would need a higher goal differential, which is a 16 goal difference, and all that needs to happen is Chelsea lose 5-0 and we beat Brighton 12-0, boom, we pass them, see you later Chelsea.

"We're not only going to pass Spurs, but we're also going to pass Manchester City as the Premier League is investigating Son (Heung-Min) after purposefully missing this shot (footage of Son's one-on-one miss against City plays) after being bribed by Pep Guardiola.

"This conversation between them was overheard after the game by a ballboy and the ballboy said in an interview that Guardiola said 'Son, do you want CashApp or Zelle?'

"This will eliminate both Man City and Spurs from the title race.

"To pass Villa, we all know Article 29 (in the regulations for the Champions League) says you can refuse to play Champions League and we all know that Emery loves the Europa League, he's got the most wins in that competition.

"If he plays Europa League instead, he would remove himself from the top four, bringing Manchester United to third place.

"In terms of Liverpool, Klopp just came out in an interview reminiscing about the 2022 Champions League final and he said that Courtois had 12 hands in that final.

"This could be a racial slur as we all know the Belgian spider, the araneus diadematus, has 12 legs which could be a reference to the 12 hand comment.

"If they confirm Klopp's racist comments, they could deduct up to 20 points for that, that would bring them to 59 points and that would put Manchester United into second place.

"How will we pass Arsenal? It's very simple.

"An article just came out saying an asteroid will hit north London this upcoming Sunday and if you look at the main area of impact, down below, is the exact co-ordinates of the Emirates Stadium.

"Since the Emirates will be disintegrated, this disqualifies Arsenal and makes Manchester United your 2023/24 Premier League title champions, let's go get it done boys!"

