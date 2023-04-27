Model captures 'best UFO footage ever' from her private plane

A model has shared what some are describing on social media as the 'best UFO footage ever' after spotting something strange during a flight.

Valentina Rueda Velez, a Colombian model who goes by the username @Valentinarueda.v on Instagram, shared a clip during a recent journey on a private plane.

Valez, who has worked with the likes of Pretty Little Thing during her career, claims to have seen something strange pass by her window while flying on April 4.

UFO enthusiasts have seized on the footage, which appears to show an object appearing against the clear blue sky.

The footage seems to show a diamond-shaped object flying by around 20,000 feet. While it could be a drone or another man-made object, it’s attracted a lot of attention online.

UFO enthusiast The Hidden Underbelly posting the clip on YouTube and adding the caption: "In this footage we get a clear view of this object and this looks damn good. It seems to be a saucer shape craft."

UFO Filmed By Pilot From The Cockpit Of The Plane. April 4, 2023 www.youtube.com

The comments section was full of people celebrating the footage, with one user writing: “Definitely looks real to me. It’s always difficult to judge the size . Maybe the size of a small car. It looked fairly close.”

Another added: “Wow! That looks sooooo real! Great catch whoever took this video! Very cool!”

One even wrote: “Is this the best footage we ever got!?”

Could Velez have found the most compelling footage to support the existence of UFOs? The Hidden Underbelly viewers certainly seem to think so.

As ever, claims of UFO sightings are incredibly popular on TikTok. In fact, the platform has become obsessed with so-called UFO encounters which continue to spark a string of debates about whether they are genuine or not.

In recent weeks, several clips have gone viral across the platform with claims UFOs are being transported across the US.

One snippet of footage from @mystery.usa01 has racked up over 6 million likes in a matter of days. It shows an object, likened to a cartoon UFO, travelling on the back of a truck.

