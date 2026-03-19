Is Fortnite down? Server status latest ahead of Chapter 7 Season 2 launch

UPDATE: Fortnite server scheduled maintenance has now finished and Season 7 Chapter 2 is live.



Original story: Fortnite servers are currently down for scheduled maintenance ahead of the launch of Season 7 Chapter 2.

Epic Games confirmed on the Fortnite Status X / Twitter account that downtime would start on Thursday (19 March) at 6am GMT (2am ET / 11pm PT on Wednesday 18 March).

Servers are expected to come back online around 11am GMT (7am ET / 4am PT).

In the meantime, the update can be pre-downloaded on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One so players can dive straight back in once the servers are live again.

We'll update this article when Fortnite servers are back up and running. Server status can be tracked by clicking the link here.

Update 40.00 includes Season 7 Chapter 2 with the big addition being the new Battle Royale Season: Fortnite Showdown.

Players can join Team Foundation or Team Ice King to try and lead a team to victory to unlock new weapons, items and rewards during the Season.

The winning team at the end of the Season decides the final reward: everyone with the Battle Pass unlocks either Frost-Ready Foundation or Exalted Frost Ice King.

There's new rivalry gameplay too where players can go head-to-head with another player as your rival. Players can win rivalries in a match to earn points for their chosen side and Rival Credits to buy perks, powerful weapons and XP.

Winning rivalries will see players climb the Global Leaderboards where they can earn Kicks, Pickaxes, an Emote & Emoticons and compete for a chance to get an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card, PS5 or Fortnite merch.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.