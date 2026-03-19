FPL Gameweek 31 preview: Every player you need to think about

A Blank Gameweek 31 could be a real headache for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, especially with both Arsenal and Manchester City not in league action this weekend, along with Crystal Palace and Wolves.

If you've got chips saved, you would be forgiven for thinking the easiest route is to pull the trigger and use a Free Hit or Wildcard - but it's worth considering the longer term before you do that.

Gameweek 34 could actually end up being a tougher Gameweek to deal with as up to four Premier League fixtures could be cancelled due to the FA Cup semi-finals. This could also include Arsenal and Manchester City (although Liverpool will have something to say about the latter) plus Chelsea and either Everton or West Ham United.

So it's not as clear cut to use a Free Hit or Wildcard this Gameweek as you might think. If you've got a lot of Arsenal and Manchester City players, do you play what's in front of you? Or use up some transfers to save chips for later on, perhaps even for potential Double Gameweeks?

Decisions, decisions... Either way, here we're looking at the best specific picks for Gameweek 31. To note, this was written on Thursday (19 March) before the Europa League and Conference League midweek fixtures.

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Gameweek 31 starts with Bournemouth v Manchester United at 8pm GMT (4pm ET / 1pm PT) on Friday (20 March) night and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 31.

Best Gameweek 31 goalkeeper picks

Fulham's Bernd Leno (£4.9m) could be the best bet taking solely this Gameweek into account as the Cottagers host Burnley. Fulham and Leno have only kept six league clean sheets this season but did keep one last time out against Nottingham Forest.

Everton's Jordan Pickford (£5.6m) will be one to think about when the Toffees host Chelsea. The Blues struggled in a low block in the Premier League last time out against Newcastle United and Everton will likely try and exploit that.

Pickford could pick up a clean sheet plus some bonus points along the way if successful in shutting Chelsea out. Not to mention Chelsea's confidence will undoubtedly be dented following two drubbings against PSG in the Champions League.

And stick with me on this one - but Spurs' Vicario (£4.7m) could be a decent differential. Yes, Spurs haven't kept a league clean sheet in their last 11 and are having a torrid season but Nottingham Forest have been struggling in front of goal, admittedly more at home than on the road.

Best Gameweek 31 defender picks

Fulham's Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) could be one to think about for this Gameweek with Burnley at home. Beware that Fulham have three red fixtures in their next four so he might be one only if you're thinking of using a Free Hit.

Newcastle's Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) is probably the best way into the Magpies' defence against Sunderland, although Tino Livramento (£4.9m) and Lewis Hall (£5.3m) are arguably more likely to provide attacking returns.

If Everton shut out Chelsea, expect some DEFCON (defensive contribution) points from defenders. James Tarkowski (£5.7m) was missing from the Arsenal loss, as was Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m), so Jake O'Brien (£4.9m) could be the best way in.

Although Bournemouth have Manchester United, the Cherries' defence has been very stubborn of late with three 0-0 draws in their last four league games (the other was 1-1). Although you have to be mindful of the threat Manchester United carry in attack, Marcos Senesi (£5.1m) is one to have on your radar.

Best Gameweek 31 midfielder picks

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£10.2m) is the standout candidate for this Gameweek and perhaps with the captaincy too. He visits a stubborn Bournemouth side but has registered two goals and eight assists in his last nine league games, with five double digit FPL hauls in that stretch too.

One player to be thinking about between now and the end of the season is Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon (£7.3m). He's now playing as the central striker for the Magpies and has scored two in his last two league games and with Sunderland up next, he could extend that. Newcastle are also out of the Champions League.

With Burnley at home, Fulham's Harry Wilson (£6.0m) is one to really think about. He's having a superb season with nine goals and eight assist in the Premier League so far.

Aston Villa are struggling at the moment with three league losses on the bounce and with West Ham United up next but Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) has the quality to pop up and produce.

Again taking DEFCON potential into account, Everton's James Garner (£5.2m) is one to have on your radar. Brentford's Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) is worth considering as the Bees travel to Leeds United and have a decent run in their next three.

Best Gameweek 31 forward picks

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m) feels like high risk, high reward at the moment... In his last seven, he's blanked five times - but in the games he has contributed in, he's got double figure FPL scores. Could he be in line for another haul at Brighton?

Or might Danny Welbeck (£6.1m) carry on rolling back the years? He's scored two league goals in his last four and is on 10 for the season.

With Aston Villa out-of-sorts, West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) should definitely be on your radar. He's now on penalties following the departure of Lucas Paqueta and has only blanked twice in the last eight league games.

Brentford's Igor Thiago (£7.3m) is one to consider with a trip to Leeds United up next and the forward scoring two in his last three league games. Fulham hosting Burnley could make Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) one to think about too.

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