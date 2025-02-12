When scrolling on social media, the chances are you've perhaps heard someone in Spanish yelling "Por favor Montoya, por favor!" - but what is this all about?

The quote has resulted in memes and videos popping up everywhere and is a clip from the eighth season of Spanish reality television showLa Isla de las Tentaciones (think the Spanish version of Temptation Island ).

It's from the third episode where a contestant named José Carlos Montoya is shown that his girlfriend Anita Williams getting up close and personal with a new addition to the Villa.

Let's just say this news didn't go down too well with Montoya who began to sprint across the beach toward the house causing producers to shout "Por favor Montoya, por favor!" which translates to "Please Montoya, please!"

The clip began going viral on X, formerly Twitter, when it was posted by user @ProjectLabX who wrote: "La Isla de las tentaciones esta siendo CINE y Montoya es el goat," which translates to "The island of temptations is cinema and Montoya is the Goat," and it received 93.6m views and 122,000 likes.

It continued to go viral on the platform when it was posted on the same day (February 4) by @PopCulture2000s who captioned the clip: "this is CINEMA…Montoya..the tension… you don’t need to speak Spanish to understand, this is insane," and it got 101.8m views, and 278,000.

As the video went viral, people kept sharing posts on X with the caption "MONTOYA POR FAVOR" and applying it to films.

Netflix Espana shared a clip from Twilight where vampire Edward zooms across the forest with Bella on his back.

Another person posted the quote alongside an image of Lily Rose Depp in Nosferatu where she's being possessed.



Several football teams and sports accounts, such as Borussia Dortmund, AFC Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-German as well as the US Open Tennis account all shared clips of their athletes playing with the caption "MONTOYA POR FAVOR".



But it didn't stop there as, the moment began to circulate on TikTok where "Por favor Montoya, por favor!" is now being used as a sound in people's videos.



One example being Ligue 1 - the top of the French football league - posted a video using the sound with the caption "MONTOYA POR FAVOR," and now has over 858,000 views.

@ligue1 MONTOYA POR FAVOR 🏃 #SportsTiktok #Ligue1McDonalds #Ligue1 #PSG #funny #montoya @psg @DAZN France @CazéTV

More sports accounts got involved as the official TikTok account for Roland Garros posted a video of a tournament match using this sound too which has over 233,000 views.



@rolandgarros ¡ MONTOYA POR FAVOR ! 🏃😂 #sportstiktok #RolandGarros #RG #sinner #alcaraz #trend #montoya @Carlos Alcaraz 🧠❤️🥚🥚

This article was originally published on February 7.



