Mothers are taking to TikTok as part of a new trend, where they share that their children born a decade ago are now of an age where they want to see their baby photos - but there's just one problem.

We're living in the age of social media, where apps like Snapchat and Instagram have become part of our lives, and early on in their popularity (circa the early to mid-2010s) there were an array of fun filters to choose from.

Who remembers the chokehold the iconic dog and flower crown Snapchat filters had on all of us?

Well, you could say these filters now serve as a time capsule for this era, as mums who had babies during those years are now looking back at the photos they took which had all these crazy and funny filters.

Hence they're hesitant to share them with their kids. Dog filter baby, anyone?

Mother and TikToker Tee A (@themkidzmama3) posted a video of her daughter and wrote: "Your daughter wants to see her baby pictures, but she was born in 2016".

@themkidzmama3 I saw another creator do this and I realized my daughger was a victim of the snap chat filter era too😂 #fyp #daughtersoftiktok #filtered #momsbelike #momsover30 #motherdaughterlove

As the 2015 song "Hello" by Adele plays, a slideshow of snaps taken of her daughter as a baby shows her with all different filters on her face—the dog filter, the flower crown filter, and even a Sia wig filter.

In the caption, she added: "...I realized my daughter was a victim of the snap chat filter era too".

The video has a whopping 26.4m views, 5.3m likes and people in the comments section have shared their thoughts on this filter era.

One person wrote: "There's gonna be money in defiltering apps in the future on god lol"

"She experienced the BEST ERA of filters," another person said.

Someone else added: "It’s finally happened, 2010s baby pictures reflected upon".

Another viral video was posted by Mia Boardman (@miaboardman0), who shared photos of her daughter also born in 2016, where she too had the dog filter on.

"I have nothing to say for myself apart from I’m sorry my princess. A true victim of the Snapchat era," the mum wrote in the caption.





@miaboardman0 I have nothing to say for myself apart from I’m sorry my princess. A true victim of the Snapchat era

With over 3.7m views, and 400,000 likes, people in the comments noted how they too were avid filter users at that time and others also said they predicted the filters would age badly.

"The flower crown was a universal baby photo for 2016-2017," one person said.

Another person added: "I knew the regrets would come around eventually".

"Crying lmaooo I have a picture with every single one of these filters for my 2016 baby," someone else commented.

A fourth person commented: "The amount of photos I have of my baby as a chicken nugget".

However, many viewers couldn't quite believe that 2016 was nine years ago. Feel old yet?

Elsewhere, what are 'Disney knees'? Nostalgic TikTok trend explained and what is gleeking? 'Disgusting' bodily function is trending on TikTok.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.