Kris Jenner 'offers Meghan Markle a place in The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner offered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the opportunity to appear on the Kardashian family’s reality television show.

Meghan Markle gained worldwide fame after marrying the British Prince Harry boosting her profile far beyond what she had acquired through her acting career.

After their marriage and the birth of their son Archie, Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision in January 2020 to leave the royal family and move to the United States, where they currently live as a family of four after the birth of daughter Lillibet.

Now, it has emerged the California-based couple got an invitation to appear on the reality TV show The Kardashians and it would seem the offer was very well received.

A source told Heat Magazine [via The Mirror]: “It meant a lot to Meghan when she heard about it, and it reinforced what she’s felt for a while now - that the Kardashians are a very cool family who have been misjudged and mistreated a lot in the media, just like she and Harry have been.”

Getty Images

The source claimed that Markle thinks there is “no harm teaming up to share expertise and see where it takes them”.

Markle is rumoured to be making a social media comeback, with many suspecting that the Instagram handle @meghan belongs to The Duchess of Sussex. Despite having never posted, the account already boasts 128,000 followers. Any post would mark the first public social media activity from Markle since leaving the royal family.

A source told The Mail on Sunday, in regards to the Instagram account: “Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.”

