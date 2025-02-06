There is a new TikTok sound going viral which sums up just how much we all like to take a cheeky gander at something - whether that be in a shop, seeing a pet or just being generally nosy.

The sound being used is of a sports commentator who passionately says: "We'll have a look, of course we'll have a look" and it turns out the quote is pretty relatable as demonstrated by this trend.

But where does the sound actually come from?

Football fans will no doubt recognise the clip as it is commentary from a Champions League semi-final second leg game between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in May last year.

The voice behind the now-iconic quote is former Real Madrid player, Steve McManaman, who was commenting on the referee using video assistance to see whether or not there was a late goal. "We'll have a look, of course we'll have a look", he tells viewers.

From this trend, it's clear this soundbite can hilariously be applied to all different contexts - here are some of the best ones:

Proving we all love a bit of drama, @moirautt received 2.4m on her video using the sound where she wrote: "POV: You're mind your own business when your friend texts saying 'can you read this and see if I'm being unreasonable?' Followed by 87 screenshots".

@moirautti





"Me whenever I'm walking down the street an people have their curtains open," @florakate2 posted, which got 2.2m views - so clearly we all like to take a sneak peek.





@florakate2





Who can resist petting a cat? As TikToker @alexevanoakley posted a clip doing this to the trending sound and wrote: "Me when I see a random cat in the street," and this has received 1.1m views.



@alexevanoakley





A vintage store? Of course we'll have a look! TikToker, @eschinds writes: "Me when I enter a vintage store that's absolutely packed to the brim and I'm suddenly overheating and thirstier than I've ever been in my entire life," which now has over 416,0000 views.







@eschinds





If anything this trend shows just how curious, and inquisitive we all are.

