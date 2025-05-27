MrBeast finally answered all the fans requesting him to recreate the viral “Hood MrBeast” meme - and the video quickly became his most-liked ever on TikTok.

The YouTuber and businessman - real name Jimmy Donaldson - responded to a comment which asked "PLEASE GIVE US A MRBEAST HOOD EDIT."

To which Donaldson responded, "I'm not doing the hood MrBeast trend, stop asking."

He then walked away as the video transitioned to him sitting on a private jet, sporting a cap and black hoodie with a bundle of cash on his lap, while he held a bottle of Voss water.

It then became a full-on fan cam edit as photos of Donaldson holding a stack of cash and posing in streetwear played to the tune of "Shake It to the Max (FLY)" by Moliy and silent addy.





@mrbeast You can call me MrLean now 🥶

"You can call me MrLean now," Donaldson added in the caption, and changed his bio to, "Call me MrLean Now."

The video now has over 238 million views and has become his most liked TikTok video with over 23.6 million likes.

Of course, this garnered a lot of reactions in the comments section, ranging from people who couldn't believe he actually did the trend to others confessing their attraction to him.

"CRAZY HOW HE ACTUALLY DID IT," one person said.

A second person wrote, "He looks lowkey fine ngl."

"MY BIGGEST HEAR ME OUT," a third person shared.

A fourth person posted, "We got Mr Lean before GTA6."

"It's actually kinda good," someone else commented.

But it didn't stop there, as Donaldson took to X, formerly Twitter, to share that it became his most liked TikTok; he was going to do it all over again with a special guest - Kai Cenat.

"People on Tik Tok asked me to be more hood so I did and it became my most liked TikTok ever so here I am again. Idk what’s going on," he wrote, along with some snaps of the pair.

As promised, the 27-year-old posted the TikTok video where he read out the request, "Do hood MrBeast but this time with Kai."

"You guys, I'm not doing it," he said, as it then transitioned to him and Cenat holding stacks of cash, and another photo of Donaldson in a bulletproof vest, while Cenat held up his chain. Then the two were posing in and in front of a sports car.





@mrbeast Fine I’ll keep the MrLean Look @Kai Cenat

"Fine I’ll keep the MrLean Look @Kai Cenat," Donaldson wrote in the caption, and the video has over 107.3 million views, and 14.4 million likes since it was posted two days ago.

"I'm shocked..." one person said about the latest video.

A second person wrote, "Sorry but Mr.Lean won this trend."

"He has mastered it," a third person agreed.

Elsewhere, Mexican officials correct information in MrBeast's Mayan temple video, and PETA issues warning to MrBeast over '100 men vs gorilla' video.

