How to apply for MrBeast's $5 million contest

YouTuber MrBeast has opened applications for Beast Games – a competition where fans have the chance to win $5 million.

American YouTuber MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has come to be known as a generous philanthropist, often giving out cash, cars and houses to random people in his videos.

In March, the 26-year-old agreed a deal with Amazon Prime Video to host a televised version of his YouTube competition Beast Games, with a huge prize pot on offer.

Posting on X/Twitter, MrBeast posted a sign-up link revealing he is looking for 5,000 applicants to participate in what he claims will be “the largest game show ever in history”.

What are the rules around who can apply for Beast Games, and how to go about it?

In order to be eligible to participate in Beast Games, applicants need to be 18 or older at the time they apply. Applicants must also ensure their passport is valid until April 2025.

Dates for filming are unconfirmed, and participants must be free between late June and September 2024.

Unfortunately for UK readers, the competition is only open to US citizens, those who have US immigration status, or those who have a visa beginning no later than 1 July 2024 and lasting until 31 October 2025.

Applicants who want to take a shot can fill out a form at beastgames.com . To no doubt boost their chances, applicants also have the chance to submit a one-minute video to try and “impress” those in charge of casting.

In the video, you should cover topics such as what you would do with millions of dollars and why you want to compete in Beast Games.

The form also asks for one recent selfie and one recent full-length image of the applicant.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking