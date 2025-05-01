PETA issues warning to MrBeast over '100 men vs gorilla' video

PETA has hit back at MrBeast's bizarre suggestion to play out the TikTok viral '100 men vs one gorilla' debate in real life.

For the blissfully unaware, a conversation started online about who would win a fight. Passionate TikTokers have taken to their accounts to discuss the hypothetical battle in detail, with one claiming: "Everyone’s got to be dedicated, everybody’s got to be ready to die for the cause."

It didn't take long for the debate to gain wider traction, with the likes of MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) to chime in on the action.

In a tweet on 28 April, the 26-year-old shared a mock-up YouTube thumbnail featuring his smiling face, along with an army of men and one giant gorilla.

He wrote: "Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers?"

With the internet being - well, the internet - people were seemingly invested in the concept, with fans expressing their genuine interest in how to take part.

However, non-profit organisation PETA turned to X/Twitter to blast the suggestion. In a tweet, they wrote: "100 men vs. a gorilla? Maybe try 100 reasons to leave animals out of your content instead. We love to have fun — just leave animals out of it."

When one person responded, "Let the animals have some fun," PETA hit back: "Exploiting animals isn't fun for them. Let's give them the freedom to enjoy real fun: in their natural habitats, where they belong."

The chances of MrBeast's suggestion becoming reality are virtually nonexistent - thanks not only to international laws, but also to basic ethics and human decency

