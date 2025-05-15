Mexican officials correct inaccurate information in MrBeast's Mayan temple video

Earlier this week, YouTuber MrBeast shared a video of himself exploring a Mayan temple in southern Mexico, where he spent 100 hours immersed in the experience.

The 15-minute clip, titled I Explored 2000 Year Old Ancient Temples, has already amassed over 54 million views. In it, MrBeast — real name Jimmy Donaldson — offers viewers a series of historical insights as he tours the ancient sites.

However, following the video’s viral success, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) released a statement clarifying that some of the information presented was inaccurate.

They confirmed that MrBeast had secured the appropriate filming permits and that the archaeological sites were treated with respect during production.

However, they did correct some of the information contained in the footage.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“In the case of Chichén Itzá, we clarify that there was no drone flight inside El Castillo, as falsely mentioned in the video; This flight was carried out outside the structure,” the press release reads, adding that the clip has “extensive audiovisual post-production work”.



“It should be noted that, evidently, the video has extensive audiovisual post-production work and alludes to events that did not occur, such as the fact that the producers never descended from a helicopter, nor spent the night inside the archaeological zone nor did they have in their possession any pre-Hispanic mask, since the one they present is clearly a contemporary reproduction,” they added.

“All of them are false assertions that obey the theatricality of the YouTuber in question.”

Despite the clarification, they believe MrBeast's visit “can motivate interest in young audiences in Mexico and around the world” to learn about “ancestral cultures” and Mexican history.

MrBeast's video is a part of a wider series where he explores historical sites across the world, including the Egyptian pyramids, an 'underground city' in Romania and seven days in a Croatian 'abandoned city'.

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.