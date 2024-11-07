What is the 690452 TikTok trend?

If you've been on TikTok then you'll probably have seen various number code-related trends such as 5801, 0473, 2201, 8750 and 4202 that went viral last year.

Often these codes are used as a way to communicate a particular message in secret.

One of the codes making the rounds on the app is 690452 - but what does it mean?

Well, people on TikTok are saying that if you write the number 690452 on your wrist before you go to sleep it means you will be forever stuck in your dream or a parallel universe - with a 50/50 chance of survival.

It seems there is no particular reason that has been shared on the platform as to why people are using this number combination.

@mariamxsayed update: i didn’t sleep yet but if i did i will tell yall if its real or nah #690452 #fyp

However, Urban Dictionary described it as a "cursed number" and warns that "your lucky if you woke up".

Meanwhile, these warnings haven't stopped people from trying it out themselves with some saying it didn't work for them. There have also been other videos to urge people not to participate.

There is no evidence to suggest that there is any truth to this trend and it appears to be a subject matter being shared on TikTok simply for views and engagement.

Elsewhere, other TikTok codes aren't quite as scary as 690452, with a key previously going viral to share what other number combinations mean.

For example, sending the code "4202" means "Let’s end this" relationship, "8750" means "I hate everyone", and 6929 means "Thank you, goodbye".

