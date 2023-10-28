TikTok influencer 'Narco Queen' shot dead in broad daylight

A 24-year-old “narco influencer” with hundreds of thousands of social media followers has reportedly been shot dead in broad daylight.

At least two hitmen opened fire on Sabrina Durán Montero as she sat in a car in Padre Hurtado, Chile, on Tuesday morning (24 October).

The killers made off with the vehicle, which was later found burnt out about half an hour’s drive away in Quilicura.

Sabrina was rushed to a local hospital with at least eight gunshot wounds.

Medics were tragically unable to save her life.

Local media say she was a notorious local drug trafficker who went by the alias “La Ina”.

Police believe her killing may have been a settling of scores by a rival gang.

Police chief Leonel Muñoz stated on Tuesday that Sabrina “had a criminal record, specifically for receiving stolen vehicles and drug trafficking, and had been released from serving a sentence approximately a month ago”.

She was reportedly on parole at the time of her death. Her final TikTok was shared to her 575,000 followers just 4 days ago.





@katrinagusman 🗽🗽💎antonella marchant💎🗽🗽👑👑nooo k rikos sus aroma no a mi me encanto todo todo 💎💎💕💕#@Morales Chanel 💕💕sigan la y compren sus productos 💕💕💎💎

Sabrina and her two brothers were arrested at the beginning of 2023 on suspicion of supplying, distributing and trafficking cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, and magic mushrooms.

During her time behind bars, she reportedly began a same-sex relationship with her cellmate, Antonella Marchant.

Antonella, leader of the notorious Los Marchant clan, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after her arrest in 2021.

At the time of writing, Sabrina had 431,000 followers on TikTok, where she also went by the names Katrina Gusman and Juakina Gusman.

Many of her selfie videos have been watched millions of times.

The hitmen were still at large at the time of reporting.

The investigation continues.

