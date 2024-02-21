Nasa astronaut responds to bullied child in wholesome TikTok clip

A NASA astronaut has warmed hearts across the world after responding to a child who's being bullied for his space-themed clothes.

In the viral clip posted online, Meg (@macacochiquito0) shared the heartbreaking story of her six-year-old brother throwing out his clothes featuring astronauts and planets because he was being picked on.

"Some kids keep calling them stupid," she wrote in the text overlay.

The clip showed the young boy hugging his emotional sister after she heard about his day at school.

The standalone clip received almost 8 million views and the responses were tearjerkers in themselves.

"Space rules," the official Star Wars franchise responded. "Don’t let anyone tell you differently."



The California Science Centre added: "Space is awesome, and so are YOU, young scientist! Proudly wear those space shirts—we know a future astronaut when we see one!"

Space engineer Joan Marie wrote: "Not on my watch. I’d be more than happy to send you some space shirts with some cool mission patches to put on your wall."

But then, NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez stepped in with a wholesome video response that "restored peoples' faith in humanity."

He encouraged the young boy to keep wearing the clothes as if he "would've listened to [his] friends when [he] told them he wanted to be an astronaut and they said it was a 'dumb idea,' I would've never been able to wear this flight suit and go up into space."

@thevanessahernandez @Meg I saw this and had to get my dad to say a few words 🥹 #josehernandez #nasaastronaut #latinoastronaut #amillionmilesaway





He continued: "It took me 12 attempts and NASA rejected me 11 times, but I never gave up – even though my friends said it was a 'silly idea.'"

"You should not be afraid to wear your space-themed clothes. You should be proud of them, and hopefully, if you study hard, I'll see you working at NASA with me."

The response left fellow TikTokers in tears, as many praised Hernandez for his heartwarming efforts.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.