Petty neighbours argument over a new fence ends up costing him dearly

Neighbourly disputes aren't uncommon, a TikTok has gone viral after sharing one particular argument she had with her neighbour about a fence.

TikToker Juniper Pearl (@my_socalled_life) posted a video summarising all the drama that went down as the pair disagreed on the exact property boundaries.

With an image of the two gardens in the background, Juniper explained that she wanted to put a fence up in her backyard but that her neighbour kept "cutting over and over" with his lawn mover closer and closer into her yard.

So she then asked her neighbour if they could meet before she got the fence built which would give her "an extra foot."

However, the conversation didn't go down well as the creator described how the neighbour was "very condescending and very rude" and told her to get a survey done.









@my_socalled_life I want to be petty, but i also have to live next to this man🙃#neighbordrama #neighborfromhell #greenscreen





But Juniper noted that her property line basically goes all the way to her neighbour's home, so she attempted to work it out with him to try and avoid this additional bill and was even "happy to give him some space" due to the lack of space in his yard.

At this point, she asked viewers for permission to be "petty" as the TikToker shared that she got a surveyor out who established that her neighbour is well into her property boundaries, so Juniper gained "multiple feet more" and her neighbour is ultimately worse off after this assessment.

Understandably, the neighbour is "very unhappy" with this outcome and made it known when he removed the sticks from the ground that the survey had placed to indicate the correct boundary.

Juniper then informed her neighbour that what he did was "destruction of property" and if he doesn't like where the boundary lines are then he should pay to get his own survey done.

According to the creator, the neighbour is going to the city council to complain but she noted how she had been asking him for two months to try and resolve this issue but he kept putting her off and wanted her to pay for everything.

Now there are two options Juniper is considering, the first being to build the fence right up to the property line which would mean removing her neighbour's tree which technically is within her boundaries or the alternative option is to cut in where the tree is and have an angled fence.

Since posting the video, Juniper has received 8m views, and 582,000 likes where people in the comments section of her series of videos advised her to build the fence on the property line the surveyor confirmed.

One person said: "Build on the true property line, so when you want to sell, it saves you the headache."

"I just hope you get the fence you want, with all the space you are entitled to re: what you paid for," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "You need to put the fence on your property line for future purposes. If you ever sell or he does the property lines need to be determined it’s not fair to the future buyers to lose land because of this."

"I would put it [the fence] right through his tree for making you wait two months to deal with it," a fourth person commented.

In a follow-up video, Juniper explained she didn't expect her video to go viral and that due to the "overwhelming" attention the video has received, and wants to maintain a "civil relationship" with her neighbour so she's going to "let things die down" and "fizzle out" for a few days.

