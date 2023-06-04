Noah Beck announces gender-inclusive underwear brand IPHIS

Influencer Noah Beck announced on TikTok that he is launching a gender-inclusive underwear brand called IPHIS.

Beck posted a TikTok on Friday showing himself and various other models wearing his new brand's items from boxers to thongs. In the caption he wrote: "Finally. Years of hard work and planning I'm so excited to announce the release of our gender inclusive brand."

Speaking to Vogue, Beck said: "It's no secret that the top of my underwear waistband shows in a lot of my content. It came to a point where I was like, why don't I stop being a walking Calvin Klein billboard and wear something that I own?"

The brand will launch on June 6, offering three styles: a brief, a boxer brief, and a thong. Which have all been designed "for everybody".

The name Iphis comes from Greek and Roman mythology who was born female and raised male. A nod to the gender neutral aspect of the brand.





@noahbeck finally. years of hard work and planning im so excited to announce the release of our gender-inclusive brand🫶 products up on the site and ready for order june 6th :))

Beck has over 33 million followers on TikTok and has recently become a bigger part of the fashion scene, appearing front row during Paris Fashion Week, so it's unsurprising he's chosen this route. On choosing to focus on genderless underwear Beck told Vogue: "It is a tricky space."

He added: "It comes with complications, so we had many fittings where models come in and tried [products] on. They gave great feedback, and that [resulted in] adding a little extra material in some places."

"I have always been a person who [believes] clothing has no gender: It just feels good, wear it," the influencer said.

Although the brand is initially launching with only underwear, Beck has said that he hopes to expand the brand and grow it over time.

