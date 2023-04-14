A content creator has claimed they have received death threats after making a viral TikTok “body shaming” the singer Ariana Grande.

TikToker NoahGlennCarter said he has received death threats from fans of the singer after he shared a clip that made comments about the singer’s weight and appearance.

It came after Grande herself shared a video calling out people who have made remarks about her looks.

In the video, Grande argued, “We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies”, regardless of if people feel like they are being “well-intentioned” with their concern.

NoahGlennCarter then made a clip summarising Grande’s comments and asking other TikTokers what they think.

He said: ‘Ariana Grande just addressed everyone’s concerns about her body. Many people were concerned for Ariana Grande saying they didn’t recognise her and that she looks too skinny now.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@noahglenncarter Ariana Grande just addresed everyone’s concerns about her body #arianagrande #foryou





A follow-up video saw NoahGlennCarter reveal that threats had been made against him after the video was shared on Twitter as people took offence to his comments about Grande being “skinny”.

He shared screenshots of tweets from people who suggested they could “leak his address”, shared along with GIFs of people holding firearms. Another tweet said: “I will go to his house.”

NoahGlennCarter said that he has had people leak his address in the past, and said he was taking the threats “very, very seriously”

He added that he had shared the Twitter profiles with the authorities and said: “I just want everyone to know it is not okay to make threats like this online. Even if you’re joking, in no circumstance is it ok.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.