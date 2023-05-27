The 'P is for Papas' TikTok trend explained

TikTok is full of adorable animal videos and now there are plenty more thanks to the new "P is for Papa's" TikTok trend.

For this trend, it is mostly cats that are the star of the show as owners film themselves holding their feline's front legs and standing them up straight to dance and sing along to the lyrics: “P, for Papas. It’s a Papa’s party!”

The first video appears to originate from the TikTok account @june.hound as their brother and his girlfriend show them their cat's "lil dance," and resulted in over 15.6m views, 3m likes and dozens of comments.

One person said: "I don’t know what a papas party is but I want to be invited."

"I demand to be invited to the Papa's Party!" another wrote.

Someone else added: "Me randomly throughout the day now: “P for Papas. It’s a Papas party."

"Cat parents get it," a fourth person commented.

Though what a "Papa's party" actually is hasn't been confirmed, and so there have been a number of possible answers that people have come up with.

Some believe it is short for "paws," give the cat waves them in the air as a crucial part of the little dance, alternative theories include that it is short for potatoes, or "Papa" as in a kind of dad.

As a result of the viral video, the sound has been used nearly 2,500 times as people posted TikToks of their cats or other pets doing the cute dance.

Here are some of our favourites from the trend:

@cyn_theeahh Aint no party like a papas party! 🎉#CapCut #pforpapas #thisismyjam #turnitup #onaloop #fyp #headphones #music @june.hound













@azia_and_ryan Legend says, she still floating to this day 💀 #cats #catsoftiktok #catlovers #foryou













@codyrey_ Back by popular demand… IT’S A PAPA’S PARTY!!! #cats #catsoftiktok #foryou #PapasParty #dancing













@amydoessomestuff kippers joining the papas party! #catsoftiktok #papasparty













@ringodanyan Who wants to join the pawpas pawty?🥳🎉🎊🥂🍾 #cattok #cat #catsoftiktok #fyp #catlover #funnycat #papasparty













@sashawiththegreeneyes Why she slap me like that?? I just wanted to have a papas party 😭😭😭😭🙌🏼 #papasparty #catsoftiktok





And it's not just cats taking part in the trend...

@cierra_jas44 Replying to @sleepy 🥱 it fits so well😂😂😂 #pforpapas #itsapapasparty #frog #toad #pool #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #pooltok #frogdancing #summer

