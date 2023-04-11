TikTok's 'type timing' trend explained

TikTok is rife with cryptic codewords and ambiguous phrases leaving the platform confused and eager to know more.

Previously, we've seen the popular app flooded with talks around '304' and 'mascara' reviews, along with a string of theories such as 'boyfriend air' and the current Gen Z favourite, 'hair theory'.

Now, another week has brought another term: 'Type timing'.

The hashtag alone has garnered thousands of views in a short amount of time on TikTok, leaving many viewers scratching their heads.

"I’ve been trying to figure this out through TikTok for 40 minutes help," one person's comment read, which racked up almost a thousand likes.

Another frustrated TikToker reiterated: "WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!"

Meanwhile, others suggested it's an "old term," yet failed to provide the answers to what it actually means.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Lucky for you, we're here to put you out of your misery – and it's somewhat underwhelming despite the buzz.

It's essentially a term to describe sex, so TikTokers can avoid being banned from the platform.

It was initially made prominent by self-proclaimed TikTok comedian @quanos1, who frequently uploads clips acting out hypothetical situations while using the term.

It comes after yet another bizarre trend taking over social media, in which users add a letter and number combination to their profiles.

The code corresponds to the initials of a crush's initial or name. For example, "o22" corresponds to the letter "A".

Gen Z TikTokers have even invented an entire chart dedicated to the cause, so others can also jump in on the action and keep the trend going.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.