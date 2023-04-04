Police cancel man's birthday party after he invited the entirety of TikTok to it

A TikToker had their Project-X-style London birthday party shut down by the police after a video giving the address was viewed millions of times on the social media platform.

To celebrate his 21st birthday, Omar Dhadra decided to throw a party in London’s Stoke Newington and invited essentially the whole of TikTok by advertising the date, time and address.

The video received more than 2.5 million views in two weeks and even attracted interactions from influencers such as Lauren Alexis, who commented, “Interesting”.

After the clip went viral, Dhadra uploaded another post with a new address, explaining that he changed the venue to one with a bigger capacity. However, VICE reports that the original bar had been contacted by the police who asked them to cancel the event.

Overlaying a follow-up video, Dhadra wrote: “The Project X party is actually going ahead but we had to get a bigger venue to fit you all in.”





After the event, Dhadra shared a clip showing crowds dancing around the DJ decks and writing that the event was “amazing”. But, the party didn’t live up to everyone’s expectations.

One party-goer told VICE: “I can't lie, I expected it to be like Project X, as it was advertised.”

He added: “I thought it was going to be some house party. I thought there'd be feds turning up and it'd be massive. I turned up and it's some club ting, bro, with one floor. It's kinda dead, I can't lie.”

Regardless of its success, parties such as these appear to be filling the gap that traditional clubs aren’t for the younger generation.

