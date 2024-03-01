Passenger explains why you shouldn't take water bottles with straws on flight

There are many do's and don't for when we're travelling on a plane that we often find out through personal experience, and one woman has explained why you shouldn't take water bottles with straws on a flight.

TikToker Kat Darby (@lifted_pdx) posted a video where she shared what happened when she decided to board a plane with a reusable water bottle that had a straw.

While a built-in straw is a handy feature for those on-the-go, it caused an issue when on the flight.

“What I did not account for was water pressure," Kat explained.

“So, when I opened it, it proceeded to p*** like a hose… I hit … like 15 people with my squirting water bottle because, lucky for me, this thing holds like 30 ounces. I could not get it to stop."

She added: “So learn from my mistakes: Never fly with a giant water bottle with a f***ing straw in it."

@lifted_pdx Never fly on a plane with a water bottle with a straw in it. #holidaytraveltips #travelmistakes

Since sharing her video, people noted how they are going to take Kat's advice on board, while some revealed that they too made a similar mistake.

One person said: "Note to self: sit in the row with the crying baby NOT the lady with the straw in her water bottle."

"I always untwist the cap to release the pressure before I open the straw," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Ok but thank you for your life experience and sacrifice because I would not have thought about it."

"This happened to me on a red eye. I had JUST gotten to sleep when I essentially got waterboarded by the water bottle of the kid next to me," a fourth person commented.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.