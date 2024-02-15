Plane forced into emergency U-turn after rotten discovery on board

You've heard about Snakes on a Plane – but how about maggots?

A long-haul flight to the US from Amsterdam was forced to turn around after making a gross discovery on board.

On Tuesday (13 February), passengers were mortified when they witnessed maggots falling from an overhead locker. They were said to be coming from rotten fish someone had packed in their hand luggage.

A passenger named Kelce initially turned to X/Twitter with the experience, writing: "Really lovely to be 2 hours into an 8-hour @Delta to Amsterdam and find out there is rotten fish and maggots hitching a ride with us."

Kelce claimed passengers were given 8,000 air miles, hotel compensation and a meal voucher if they were delayed overnight, as per the Daily Mail.

One Reddit user claimed they were on board the flight, writing: "My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots. The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat.

"They moved us further in front though. One of our carry-on bags was right nearby the disgusting one so at the end of the flight when I went to get it after checking it over thoroughly, the passenger in question was still sitting there and didn't exit the plane.

The airline later apologised in a statement to People.

"We apologise to the customers of Flight 133 on February 13 as their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag," a spokesperson said. "The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight."

The aircraft was also "removed from service for cleaning."

