Woman left baffled by plane seats directly facing other passengers

A plane passenger has been left baffled by seats that were facing each other on the aircraft.

Megan Homme sat in the bizarre seating arrangement onboard her flight.

There were pairs of seats opposite one another.

Like typical economy flights, she sat next to another passenger.

Her knees were just an inch away from another pair of flyers who were sitting opposite her.

A similar setup is popular on trains.

However, it is unusual to see this on aeroplanes.

Passengers were left to awkwardly look at each other during the flight.

Megan, of Chicago, US, experienced it on a regional airline in Sweden.

She didn’t disclose which airline it is.

Megan was left feeling uncomfortable on the plane and criticised the airline.

She said: “I’ve never seen this on a flight before.

“Seats facing each other.”

Megan said she wasn’t able to pick her seat.

Other holidaymakers were left stunned by the bizarre seating arrangements.

One person called Kayla said: “I’d rather sit down with the luggage.”

Effie said: “That would be so awkward, especially on longer flights.

”Where do you look?”

”I’m walking out and I expect a full refund,” said Nancy Kaguima.

”I’ll just sit on the wing and hold on,” said Daniel.

Opyemi Alexander said: ”I'll just have to walk.

”Don’t care how long it takes.”

