Woman goes viral with tutorial for how to poo secretly at your partner’s house

In the early stages of dating, new couples often try to avoid doing certain things such as farting or going to the toilet - however, one woman has shared her tips on how to do the latter without your partner hearing.

Siena Filippi (@ssiiena) posted a TikTok revealing three ways we can go to the bathroom and not make a sound, or raise suspicion.

"I'm gonna teach you how to s*** at a boy's house," she said aimed at those who are at "the beginning of the relationship."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The first method is the body shower where you use the noise from the shower to cover up the noise and duration.

“It doesn’t even matter what you’re doing, whatever time of day. Just be like ‘You know what, I feel a little sweaty, like I want a refresh. I’m gonna body shower’.”

“Crank that [shower faucet] up. Now you have a sound cover and also a time cover for however long you need.”

Next up is the hairdryer method where this time the sound of the hairdryer blocks out the sound while going for a number two.

"Just be like, ‘I need to fix my hair really quick. It’s getting really frizzy.” And just like that you head into the bathroom, whack the hair dryer on full blast, and go about your business," Siena said.









@ssiiena these are life long skills ok #boycrazy #sleepover #howto #shit #girlhacks





The final one is the ‘The Hammock’ which according to Sienna is ‘the grossest of them all’.

She then pans the camera to her toilet which shows a long piece of toilet paper positioned in the centre of the bowl which "gives yourself a nice runway for minimal sound and splash back".

Since sharing her wisdom the video has had 6.4m views, with people chiming in the comments section with their thoughts on the topic.

One person said: "Add in the courtesy flush- flush IMMEDIATELY when it touches the water."

"It’s not pooing I’m worried about, it’s going wees and the loud airy farts that follow," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I've done the hammock in work bathrooms for years! Works for limiting splash back, noise, and remnants after flushing."

"This is so smart omg thank you for your service," a fourth person commented/

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.