Husband retches after wife feeds him her positive pregnancy test

One woman has sparked debate after her ice cream-themed pregnancy announcement made her husband physically retch.

TikTok star Jasmine Chiswell shared the happy news with her husband in a highly unusual way, but the clip, which has been viewed 8.7 million times has left viewers feeling queasy.

In the video, Chiswell could be seen hiding a used, positive pregnancy test in a small cup of ice cream that she handed to her husband who then ate it.

The ice cream had wafers, strawberries and chocolate chips on top and Chiswell added her own extra topping, pushing the used test into the middle of the ice cream and covering it with more of the dessert.

Chiswell shared the video, captioning it: “The sweetest but maybe the most gross pregnancy surprise…I can’t believe he ATE THAT!!!”

Her husband appeared sceptical at first but proceeded to ask if the pregnancy test was a wafer as he put it in his mouth to eat the ice cream off it before retching.

In the comments, among the congratulations, some viewers shared their utter disgust at what they just witnessed.

One person wrote: “HYGIENE PLEASE.”

Another said: “Would of at least wrapped it in clean film to protect the ice cream.”

Someone else commented: “PUT IT IN A BAG BRUHH.”

Others argued that it wasn’t too bad since the cap of the pregnancy test covering the bit you pee on was on.

“That’s true love right there. The cap was on it at least,” one comment read.

One TikToker said: “It had the cap on guys, he's fine!”

