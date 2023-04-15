Nowadays, gender reveals are a highlight of pregnancy for many people. They often take place through a planned event or a cute video, though plenty of viral clips show us that they don't always go to plan.

One couple's event went wrong when they decided to reveal the gender of their baby by cutting into a cake, only for the bakery to forget to put the correct colour inside.

In a TikTok, Alyssa Quintos (@alyssa_quintos) was sat beside her partner as the pair held wine glasses upside down to cut through the white and grey iced cake in front of them.

Despite the buildup, the couple appeared confused when the contents of the sponge cake was revealed, as they discovered there was no pink or blue colour inside - and so still had no idea what gender their baby is.

Though the two saw the funny side to the mistake as they couldn't help but laugh at the bakery's mishap.

"I think they gave us the wrong cake! It's yellow," they joked.

For the post caption, Quintos wrote: "When the bakery has one job."

Since sharing the comical video, it has gone viral with over 19.7m views, 1.5m likes, along with thousands of comments from people also found the situation humorous.

One person wrote: "It's a human, congrats."

"Meanwhile, another familiar is cutting into a blue or pink cake and wondering why when they ordered vanilla," another person said.

In a follow-up video, the couple managed to get another cake and this time there was coloured icing inside.

"I swear to God if it's white again, I'm gonna be so done," Quintos joked as her partner then did a countdown before they used their wine glasses again to see inside the cake.

This time was a success as the icing was blue for a baby boy.

One person said: "At this point do you trust the color is right? Jk congrats."

"The original hit my FYP when you posted an update. Congratulations!!!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Idk why I expected it to be white again & I was extremely nervous!"

For further context, Quintos explained what happened in the comments: "I did not pay for the replacement! I just didn’t get a refund for the first one hahaha they made it the next day!"

